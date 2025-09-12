Search
Wheel deal for Alzheimer’s Society in Wexford charity cycle
Sean and his team of cyclists

Echo StaffSeptember 12, 2025 11:35 am

The Hayden family from Crumlin is undertaking a charity cycle from Wexford to Dublin on Saturday, September 14 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Sean Hayden’s grandfather, William, died at 85 in 2023 from the neurodegenerative disease.

