Lucan House is buzzing over possible plans for beehives

There’s a real buzz around the Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan and the idea of moving bees in has been flown around.

The possible inclusion of beehives in the new look of Lucan House and Demesne has been raised as part of a shared community space that is also able to educate the public.

An apiary was previously set up by the council in 2017 and is currently located at Mill Lane, Palmerstown.

Councillor Liona O’Toole explained the benefits of introducing an apiary into the masterplan for the public estate.

Cllr O’Toole said: “They’re internationally recognised as a shared community space where people can come together, learn and connect with nature and also support biodiversity.

“They are designed to be accessible, inclusive, often support and participation from schools, community groups and individuals who may not otherwise engage in such an initiative.”

The Lucan House and Demesne masterplan is an ambitious and future-focused initiative that will transform the historic Lucan House estate into a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable public amenity for the local community and the wider region.

The masterplan aims to provide the integration of heritage conservation, climate resilience and biodiversity, expanded green infrastructure, new cultural and community spaces and accessible amenities on the grounds of the estate.

South Dublin County Council Park Superintendent David Fennell noted that the local authority cannot allocate and segregate specific areas with the grounds to cater for individual groups such as beekeepers at the exclusion of other visitors.

The Park Superintendent does not see an avenue for bees to be put into the masterplan as he feels that it would go against the onus on the council to make the area fully inclusive for all.

However, Cllr O’Toole noted that this would not be the case if an apiary was set up by Lucan House.

“It’s about creating a managed, supervised, educational biodiversity resource that could benefit residents and schools and visitors and many other community organisations.

“So, I do respectfully ask that the proposal will continue to be examined through a feasibility design, not dismissed in principle, because with proper siting, with management and safeguards, a community apiary can be included and could enhance inclusivity rather than restrict it.”

Councillor Helen Farrell backed up her colleague in the South Dublin chamber and noted the educational importance of such setups.

Cllr Farrell said that it can help people to understand how honey is produced and also provide them with the chance to buy and try local honey, much like the beehives based in Palmerstown.

“We’re just one part of a very dependent biodiverse and without pollinators or bees, I suppose our food production comes to an end.

“I think anything that raises that kind of awareness is to be really encouraged. I can see it being sited within the Lucan House Demesne very easily.

“I suppose, in low traffic areas where it’s safer but I just think there’s going to be a huge amount of support for this in terms of local community.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.