40 new social and affordable homes planned by council

The council are proposing to build almost 30 new social and affordable homes on a site off the Old Knocklyon Road.

The proposed social and affordable mixed tenure housing development will comprise of 29 homes on land owned by South Dublin County Council at Castlefield Avenue, Old Knocklyon Road.

A Part 8 consultation has been posted on the council’s consultation portal for public feedback.

The development will see construction of eight three-bed houses across two three-storey terraced buildings, one studio, eight one-bed, four two-bed and four three-bed apartments in a two/three storey block and four more two-bed apartments in a two-storey block.

The 0.80ha site consists of two roughly triangular-shaped areas “of residentially zoned, undeveloped lands in SDCC ownership” that backs onto the M50, according to the county architects report.

The site “has many of the qualities that are recognised as desirable for housing and is in an established suburban area” with shops, services and other amenities within a 1km radius at Firhouse and Knocklyon.

“This distance is a well-established urban design concept used as an indicator of sustainable and liveable neighbourhoods,” the report noted, adding that the site is also “well served” by public transport links to the city centre, Tallaght and Templeogue, as well as UCD and TUD Tallaght campuses.

“Along with the recently completed SDCC homes at Homeville to the north on this site, this current proposal will create suitable, high-quality homes and a residential environment for future residents, enhance the residential amenity of existing and future residents and will effectively integrate with existing development on adjacent sites as part of an established residential community,” the report said.

Given the site’s proximity to the M50, a number of measures are proposed to “ensure an acceptable acoustic environment” for future residents, including retention of the existing wall along the M50 boundary, dense tree and shrub planting to improve both “acoustic performance” and visual amenity, and “triple-glazed, sound-reducing windows installed to the houses and apartments to minimize internal noise levels”.

Plans and particulars for this development are available for inspection online on the council’s public portal consult.sdublincoco.ie, from March 5 to April 21.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme