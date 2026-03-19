Citywest ENX firm is acquired by UK Group

An ENX engineer on site and (inset): Kieran Morley, Director of ENX

CITYWEST engineering consultancy firm ENX has been acquired by UK based Phenna Group as part of its continued expansion in Ireland.

As part of the transaction, ENX, which specialises in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design for residential developments, will join Phenna’s built environment division as a bolt-on to Building Energy Testers (BET).

The deal is Phenna’s seventh acquisition of 2026.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DC Advisory acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ENX on its sale to Phenna Group.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kingswood Business Centre, Citywest, ENX focuses on the residential housing and apartment sector across Ireland. Its services include MEP design, sustainability and energy advice, site inspection and planning and compliance support.

The company works with large residential schemes where mechanical and electrical services are required early in the design stage, which Phenna said helps create a pipeline for later testing and compliance work.

Kieran Morley, director of ENX, said: “Since founding ENX, our focus has been on delivering high-quality, practical MEP solutions for the residential sector, supported by strong client partnerships and a committed team.

“Partnering with Phenna Group and BET gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation, expand our service offering and create even greater value for our clients, while continuing to operate with the same culture and focus that has driven our success to date.”