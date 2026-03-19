St Francis move into third place in league

ST FRANCIS FC moved into third in the LSL Senior Sunday when they saw off the challenge of St Mochtas last Friday night on a narrow 2-1 scoreline, reports John Mooney.

Jimmy McHugh had put the visitors in front on the stroke of half time, but the home side struck back after the restart, when Dylan Stack slotted home after 63 minutes and Sean O’Mahony-King bagged the winner in the 88th minute.

ALSO in the same Division, Lucan United suffered a home defeat at the hands of Inchicore Athletic when they went down on a 2-1 scoreline, meaning they failed to close the gap on leaders Malahide United.

Scott Mahon opened the scoring for the visitors after just four minutes and although Mark Byrne equalised in the second half, Dylan Barrett delivered what proved to be the winner in the 63rd minute.

IN DIVISION 1 Sunday, Crumlin United had to wait until the 85th minute for Anthony McKay to score to share the spoils in Ringsend Park against St Patrick’s CY.

United had fallen behind just before the break, and the dropped points mean that Crumlin are now two points behind leaders Montpelier FC with a game extra played.

TEMPLEOGUE UNITED lead the way in Division 1A after a narrow 2-1 win over rock bottom Collinstown FC, although the chasing pack have games in hand.

Joseph Murphy set them on their way after seven minutes, but Collinstown hit back approaching the half hour mark.

The lads knew a drew would not be good and they had Robert Orr to thank as he delivered the winner in the 63rd minute, to keep the United flag flying high.

CHERRY ORCHARD are hanging just above the drop zone in the LSL Division 1B after a 3-1 defeat away to East Wall Bessborough. Leo Whelan with their goal in what has been a disappointing season so far.

IN THE UCFL, Ronanstown FC are cruising to the Division 2 title after win number 11 on the trot in the league, when they saw off Livorno Carpenterstown on a 3-0 scoreline.

The opening half of this tie was tight enough with very little happening, and they went in at the break 0-0.

However, when Jordan payne crashed home the opened after 53 minutes this game was only going to end one way.

Payne was on the scoresheet again in the 70th minute, and that was followed by a Karl McCormack effort eight minutes later to wrap up the scoring.