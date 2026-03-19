Man (37) jailed for stabbing of Jordan
A man has been sentenced to nine years in jail for the manslaughter of a 20-year-old in Tallaght in July 2024.
37-year-old Patrick Murphy of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the manslaughter of Jordan Ronan on Drumcairn Avenue after Murphy stabbed him in the heart in July 2024.
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