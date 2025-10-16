Luck runs out for Glenanne in cup

LAST Saturday the Glenanne Women’s 1s played Armagh Hockey Club at Glenanne Park for the opening game in this year’s Irish Hockey Trophy competition. After making it to the final last season Glenanne were hoping to at least match their previous attempt.

The pace of the game was clear from the get go with goalkeeper Flourish Olufemi Ojo being called upon several times to keep Glenanne from conceding.

Unfortunately her resilient efforts would not be able to withstand the Armagh attack for long, after a brief stoppage of the game for a head injury Armagh found the back of the net shortly after the restart.

Armagh brought this lead into the second quarter however Glenanne refused to back down and started strong with several passages of good play.

Their efforts would eventually be rewarded as they won a short corner with the ball eventually finding Audrey McCormack who found the back of the net making the score 1-1 going into the second half.

Glennane would start the second half strongly, winning a short corner in the opening minutes.

Again the ball would find its way eventually to a Glenanne player from the short corner, this time Ciara Vincent who put the home side 2-1 ahead.

The lead would not last long however with Armagh equalising shortly after bringing the score to 2-2 with 30 minutes left in the game.

The end of the third quarter would see Armagh once again take the lead with Glenanne being caught high up the pitch and out of position.

Despite spells of possession and chances created Glenanne found themselves unable to convert their opportunities.

They would rectify this in the final quarter of regular time and would level the game with Clare Shellington making the score 3-3.

Tied in regular time the game would be taken to penalty shuttles to decide a winner.

The shootout was not without controversy. With the initial round of shuttles finishing with three scored from five for each, it went to sudden death.

Glenanne appeared to have won the game when keeper Flourish Olufemi Ojo saved the Armagh attempt.

Ciara Vincent stepped up and scored the next shuttle to seemingly win Glenanne the game however a controversial call from the umpires resulted in the goal being disallowed due to use of the back of the stick.

Another round of sudden death was called with both keepers making saves.

Glenanne’s luck would run out after their next attempt was not converted, knocking them out of the cup. Now left only with the league they will be looking to bounce back with a win over Three Rock Rovers on Wednesday evening.