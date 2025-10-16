Daire looking forward to next race in Monza

Daire Flock didn’t have the weekend he hoped for at the Paul Ricard track in France

TALLAGHT native Daire Flock competed in the eighth round of the European Clio Cup Series over the weekend. The event was held at the Paul Ricard Track in France.

Daire entered the first race on Saturday having qualified 34th overall and third in the junior category.

Race 1 was started under the safety car due to the sheer number of cars starting with the grid being among the largest in Europe.

Daire got off to a good start and made up places, progressing at a solid pace.

Unfortunately an electrical fault appeared in the car with several laps to go which saw him finish Race 1 in 29th place overall and fourth in the Junior category.

Sunday saw Daire qualify in 24th position and once again third in the junior category.

Again starting with the safety car present, Daire made up good ground throughout Sunday’s race.

This time the set back did not come from an electrical fault but rather being hit by other drivers.

Hit, Flock was sent into a spin which demoted him down to 30th place.

Thankfully he had several laps remaining and was able to pull his way back into 26th position by the end of the race, again finishing fourth in the junior category.

Daire said, ‘It was a difficult weekend with issues in the car.

‘I’m disappointed, as I felt coming in to Paul Ricard I had the pace to fight in the top 10. I look forward to the last round at Monza in two weeks, where I will be fighting to consolidate my 6th position in the overall Juniors championship.

‘I would also like to thank my sponsors, Gorilla Design, Glanhaze Distribution, Rygor Autos, ES Design & Engineering and family and friends for giving me this opportunity to race in Europe. We now look forward to Monza with the first race on the 18th October.”