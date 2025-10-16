New F-Spine bus routes will commence service through Tallaght and Clondalkin

A number of new bus routes, including two 24-hour services, through Tallaght, Templeogue and Clondalkin will come online from this Sunday.

The new F-Spine routes will commence service Sunday, October 19, with nine new routes across the city, as part of the National Transport Authority’s phased BusConnects Dublin Network Redesign.

These new routes will replace a number of services including Routes 9, 26, 40, 40b, 49, 54a, 83/a 123, and 140.

Three 24-hour bus routes will roll out as part of the new phase, including the F1 and F2, serving Tallaght and Templeogue through the city centre and on to Finglas, Ballymun and Charlestown, and replacing the 40 and 140.

The 80 will also be a 24hr service from the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, through the city and Ranalagh to Dartry.

The F-Spine launch also includes several new other new routes, including the F3, 23, 24, 73, and L89, across the city centre and connecting the north and south sides of the city.

Many of the new services will offer increased frequency, such as the 82, from Kiltipper Way to Poolbeg via Tallaght Village which will run every twenty minutes and replace the half-hourly route 54A.

A number of other routes will be amended from October 19.

Route 122 from Ashington towards Drimnagh Road will divert via Galtymore Road instead of Mourne Road, and Route 150 will divert to Greenhills College, instead of Rossmore, operating via Limekiln Road and Limekiln Avenue.

Route 73 will be operated by Go-Ahead Ireland, while all other new routes will be operated by Dublin Bus on behalf of Transport For Ireland.

A progress report on BusConnects from the NTA earlier this year said that the new routes have gained more passengers numbers and improved more on punctuality than non-updated parts of the Dublin Bus network, since their phased introduction began in June 2021.

