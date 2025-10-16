Search
Actor Stephen Jones named ambassador for awards night
Stephen Jones with his dad Paul at the launch of the Tallaght Person on the Year 2025

Ellen GoughOctober 16, 2025 11:10 am

Nominations are now open for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.

The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) on Saturday, September 27, at Priory Market in Tallaght Village.

