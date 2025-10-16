Actor Stephen Jones named ambassador for awards night
Nominations are now open for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.
The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) on Saturday, September 27, at Priory Market in Tallaght Village.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
JADD mobile outreach van to help addiction service usersTallaght
The launch of a mobile outreach van will allow the Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency (JADD) project to help addiction service users in...
Plans to redesign Castle grounds appealed by tidy towns groupTallaght
Plans by the council to redesign the grounds of Rathfarnham Castle have been referred to An Coimisiún Pleanála over whether they meet...
Local Faces: Noel PowerTallaght
Tallaght resident Noel Power is a remarkable man. Noel has hiked the entirety of the Wicklow mountains more times than I’ve had...
Scheme plans to transform Tallaght VillageTallaght
PLANS for an enhancement scheme to transform Tallaght Village into a “lively, welcoming, and flourishing destination” are being fast tracked by the...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.