Spirited Cross Country display by Tallaght Athletes

Tallaght AC athletes at the cross country championships in the Phoenix Park

TALLAGHT athletes produced a spirited display at the Dublin Novice and Even Age Cross Country Championships in the Phoenix Park on Sunday.

Indeed, Emma Doody ran a very good race to finish 25th in the Novice Women’s 4k event with a time of 16.05.

In the Men’s 6K contest, Cian O’Connor was the first to cross the finishing line in 21.43, followed by Adam Lawlor (22.04), Lorcan Paten (22.09), David Dunne (23.21), Fearghal O’Connor (24.32) and Patrick Sinnott (27.37).

In the earlier juvenile contests Oscar Kavanagh did well in the U12 2000m, as did AJ Carney in the U14 boys 3000m contest and Eoghan Byrne in the U16 3500m.

The previous Sunday at the Dublin Cross Country league 2 event, Kym Flanagan did well in the U11, as did Oscar Kavanagh U12, Lily Dzurnak U13, Luke Smith & Cian Fahy U13, and Bobby Nicholson Reilly U18.

The club will be well represented in the Irish Life Dublin City Marathon on Sunday the 26th of October before hosting the Dublin Senior, Junior & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships in Citywest on the 2nd of November.