Sisk pick up Sustainable Business Impact Award

SOUTH Dublin County businesses were among the winners at the Chambers Ireland’s Sustainable Business Impact (SBI) Awards 2025.

Construction firm Sisk, headquartered in Citywest, picked up an award in the Partnership with a Social Enterprise category for their commitment to social enterprise growth.

Meanwhile, Clondalkin initiative Recycle IT, won and award in the Sustainable Impact by a Medium Business category.

The awards have showcased best practice in sustainable business development for over 20 years.

There was up to 12 award categories, highlighting the exceptional dedication of businesses across Ireland to embedding sustainability in their company values and taking meaningful action to drive positive change for their workforce, the environment and their local communities.

Margaret Considine, President of Chambers Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Tesco Ireland and the winners of each of the individual award categories, whom we recognise for their outstanding achievements. We are inspired by their example and that of the winners of the other award categories, who have put sustainability at the core of their operations.

“It is testament to their commitment to their belief that economic success can be married with a positive social and environmental impact.

These awards reflect the commitment and collective achievements of whole organisations.

Their achievements serve as a clear signal that sustainable business is the way forward and as examples to other businesses that sustainability matters.”