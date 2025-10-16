Three new parks in Clonburris approved

Planning permission has been granted for three new public parks in south county Dublin, as part of the Clonburris planned town for up to 23,000 people being built between Lucan and Clondalkin.

The three parks will also include facilities such as pitches, tennis courts, basketball courts and play areas, as well as pedestrian and cycling links, according to the planning application lodged with South Dublin County Council by developers Clonburris Infrastructure Ltd.

Permission was granted for all three parks by the council, with a number of conditions attached.

These conditions include restricting the use of proposed all-weather pitches and associated floodlighting from 9am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday, and to ensure no overhang of any part of the development over nearby rail lines is to be allowed.

As the Clonburris development will be bordered to the north by the main intercity line out of Dublin, the planning decision also said that “no deciduous trees are to be planted directly along the railway boundary, as they can impair the vision of train drivers or their views of signals”, the danger posed by leaf litter on the rail lines.

The Griffeen Valley Park extension, to the west of the Outer Ring Road, will be a public park of c.15.94 hectares, on two parcels of land north and south of the Clonburris Southern Link Street and will feature an all-weather GAA pitch, two natural soccer pitches, three tennis courts and a padel court, play areas, a basketball court, cricket fields, allotment areas and coach parking set down area including 27 no. car parking spaces & 78 bicycle spaces, as well as pedestrian access points to Haydens Lane.

The Grand Canal Park will be situated on 7.32 hectares to the north of Lockview Road, west of the Fonthill Road and south of the Grand Canal, within the townlands of Clonburris Great and Kilmahuddrick, and will feature two soccer pitches, play areas and alloments, plus 66 bicycle spaces.

The third park, called Na Cluainte Park South will be located within the Clonburris Little townland and to the north of the Grand Canal, will comprise of landscaped areas, attenuation ponds, a floodlit soccer all weather pitch and a natural soccer pitch, two basketball courts, play areas, two cricket practice creases, and a multi-sports pitch.

The parks are part of the promised 90 hectares of public open space included in the Clonburris development plan, to “cater to every outdoor enthusiast with playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, playing pitches and allotments”.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme