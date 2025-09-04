Magic and balloon modelling on Fun-Day Sunday

The annual Family Fun-Day is back again this September at Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre.

As well as an afternoon full of entertainment, the Fun-Day is a opportunity to meet some of the organisers and coordinators of the weekly classes that are run in the centre on Sunday, September 7.

A children’s magic show will take place at 1pm, along with face-painting, balloon modellers and performances from groups that attend the centre/

There will be board games and a giant games room, plus a sensory play area, an ice-cream van, plus tea, coffee and more refreshments available in the centre.

This is the second Family Fun-Day since the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre opened in May 2024 in the former St Mary’s National School building in Saggart village.

Anyone attending is advised that there will be no on-site parking during the event.

The Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre Family Fun-Day takes place this Sunday, September 7, from 1pm-4pm.