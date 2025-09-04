Search
Magic and balloon modelling on Fun-Day Sunday

Magic and balloon modelling on Fun-Day Sunday

Echo StaffSeptember 4, 2025 9:10 am

The annual Family Fun-Day is back again this September at Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre.

As well as an afternoon full of entertainment, the Fun-Day is a opportunity to meet some of the organisers and coordinators of the weekly classes that are run in the centre on Sunday, September 7.

A children’s magic show will take place at 1pm, along with face-painting, balloon modellers and performances from groups that attend the centre/

There will be board games and a giant games room, plus a sensory play area, an ice-cream van, plus tea, coffee and more refreshments available in the centre.

This is the second Family Fun-Day since the Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre opened in May 2024 in the former St Mary’s National School building in Saggart village.

Anyone attending is advised that there will be no on-site parking during the event.

The Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre Family Fun-Day takes place this Sunday, September 7, from 1pm-4pm.

Read More


Pink-powered fundraising will see large-scale festive events

Tallaght

A Tallaght woman will be a Patient Supporter for this year’s Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run. Back for another year of...

Gerry’s great catch securing Leinster National Angling title

Tallaght

Maelruain Park resident Gerry Heaslip secured victory at the Leinster National Angling Championships  on Saturday. The tournament was held on Lough Lene...

Raising awareness of drugs, alcohol and good recovery

Tallaght

The Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force will launch International Recovery Month on Monday, September 1, to “celebrate recovery” and “supporting hope.”...

Paul Murphy to join aid flotilla to Gaza

Tallaght

Tallaght TD Paul Murphy will join the latest flotilla seeking to break the aid blockade on Gaza this week. The People Before...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST