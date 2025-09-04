Brittas Tractor Run with over 60 vehicles a great success

The wet weather didn’t dampen the spirits at the Brittas Tractor Run that came back on Saturday with over 60 vehicles on display.

Forty tractors, twenty vintage cars and trucks from local businesses participated to support the rural village which aimed at raising enough money to build fencing at the local sports pitch.

“We haven’t finalised our counting yet, but there has been a huge financial support to the event this year and we’re hopeful that we will get the fencing,” said Siobhan Foster from the organising committee at Brittas Community Association.

As Brittas “doesn’t usually qualify” for grants for community facilities, the money raised at the Tractor Run means a lot to the area, Siobhan explained ahead of the event.

The tragic death of a local farmer this year had the event postponed of a couple of weeks to Saturday, August 23, but the family “gave their blessing” for the event to go along and attended on the day, said Siobhan.

Following the run, locals turned to the Brittas Community Centre to enjoy activities with 16 different crafters, local businesses and charities’ stands, music entertainment and food and drinks.

“I have to give a special mention to ‘The Good Look’, a new local youth band,” said Siobhan.

“People were happy to come in and do a bit of dancing, and a lot of families and kids were in attendance and stayed until late.”

Prizes were given to the best runners, with the Hudson Brothers winning ‘best turned-out truck,’ and John Murphy and his restored Nuffield winning ‘best turned-out tractor.’

Rathcoole man John Eagers and his Model T Ford were awarded ‘Best Vintage Car’ while John McGowan of Manor Kilbride had the ‘Oldest Tractor,’ a 1949 Ferguson 20.

Minister of Public Expenditure Emer Higgins, Fianna Fáil local TD Shane Moynihan and Fine Gael local councillors Shirley O’Hara and Sarah Barnes attended the event, while many local businesses provided prizes for the successful raffle.

“We got vouchers for driving lessons, restaurants, hair salons, and many others,” said Siobhan.

“It has been tremendous to see everyone rooting for us.”