This weeks front pages – September 4, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Over 51,000 young people get an offer of a college place this week, not really a daunting task to chooseNews
Over 51,000 young people will have gotten an offer this week from the CAO for a college place for September 2025. For...
Emergency Department in Tallaght Hospital ‘a nightmare’News
Waiting times in Tallaght University Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) have increased by 43 per cent over the last five years. TD Ciarán...
Call-out to businesses to secure wood and pallets at Halloween to prevent illegal bonfiresNews
Businesses should play their part in protecting the local environment this Halloween season, said a Tallaght councillor. This week, Fianna Fáil councillor...
AUTHOREcho Staff
