Major milestone as Fortivum opens new office in Tallaght

At the opening at Work IQ, Innovation Quarter were Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD, Robert Tobin, CEO of Fortivum and Minister of State for Migration, Colm Brophy TD with staff, clients and partners

Fortivum Consulting has officially opened its new office in Tallaght, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing Irish multi discipline consultancy in the data centre sector.

The event brought together Fortivum employees, clients, partners, and special guests including the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD, to celebrate the company’s rapid growth and ambitious future plans.

Founded just 18 months ago, Fortivum has grown from a small team with a big vision to a 50-strong workforce delivering complex hyperscale data centre projects in seven countries to date.

The new Tallaght office will complement its base office in Blessington, Co.Wicklow, and serve as a key hub for international operations.

Over the next 18 months, Fortivum plans to create an additional 50 highly skilled jobs, reinforcing Ireland as the company’s foundation while supporting its work across Europe, Africa, and beyond.

“This isn’t just about opening a new office — it’s about building something bigger,” said Robert Tobin, CEO at Fortivum.

“We’re creating opportunities for people to build exciting, global careers right here in Ireland, while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients around the world.”

Enterprise Ireland will play an important role in supporting Fortivum’s international growth strategy.

The company plans to expand further across Europe and to establish offices in the UK and the USA in 2026.

In addition to its global ambitions, Fortivum is committed to making a local impact.

The company is working closely with Technological University Dublin – Tallaght Campus to create pathways for graduates to join its team. This initiative aims to develop the next generation of engineers, project managers, and technical specialists from right here in Dublin.

“Partnership is at the heart of everything we do,” added Robert Tobin, CEO. “Our success so far is thanks to our incredible team and the trust of our clients.

“Today’s opening marks the start of the next chapter for Fortivum — one of growth, opportunity, and ambition.”

This expansion demonstrates Fortivum’s continued investment in Ireland as a global operations hub and its commitment to sustainable growth — locally and internationally.