Primary school special needs accommodation approved
St Bernadette’s in Quarryvale artist impression of extension

Ellen GoughOctober 31, 2025 9:56 am

A primary school in Clondalkin has been granted planning permission for an extension to provide much-needed special needs accommodation.

St Bernadette’s Senior National School in Quarryvale was granted permission to develop a single-storey extension for special needs services at the school.

The 450sqm development will include a central active space, two classrooms, two quiet spaces, multi-activity and daily skills rooms, toilets and shower plus storage, staff toilets and office space.

It will also include a sensory garden and secure outdoor play area, both 100sqm. and site parking for 6 cars.

Permission for the development was granted by the local authority on September 29.

According to the design summary report in the planning application, the St Bernadette’s Campus contains both the Senior and Junior National Schools.

The schools are under separate management as well as separate play and partially separated parking areas.

There is common access to the campus from Greenfort Avenue and to access the Senior School staff vehicles, students and parents must pass the Junior School entrance and lands to south.

The extension development also includes a proposal to provide “vehicular access from Greenfort Lawns to the north east of site principally to separate the staff vehicles from Junior School”.

