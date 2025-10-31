‘High profile’ unit on market for €179,000

Mix Flowers have traded in the unit in Springfield

A “high profile” commercial unit in a busy Tallaght shopping centre is now on the market for just under €180,000.

BROE Auctioneers “are delighted to present” Unit 3, Springfield Shopping Centre, Alderwood Court, Dublin 24 to the market, with an asking price of €179,000

This retail premises, trading for a number of years as Mix Flowers, is in prominent position with excellent frontage on to the busy thoroughfare of Springfield Shopping Centre.

The end-of-terrace ground floor unit has a total floor area of 47 square metres, with ample parking to the front and side of the unit.

Commercial rates for the unit are approximately €350 per month.

It is understood that the flower shop currently occupying the unit is set to close down.

For more information or to register an interest in this property, contact BROE Auctioneers.