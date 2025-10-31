Powerful John B Keane drama Sharon’s Grave

TALLAGHT Theatre Group is “proud” to present John B. Keane’s powerful drama

‘Sharon’s Grave’ at Tallaght Theatre on Greenhills Road beside the Cuckoo’s Nest, according to director Ken Golding.

The show will start at 8pm sharp and run for 9 nights from November 5 to 8, and then again from the 11th to the 15th.

‘Sharon’s Grave’ is a compelling and poetic drama written by one of Ireland’s most renowned playwrights, John B. Keane.

Set against the backdrop of rural Ireland in the late 1920s, the show explores themes of tradition, greed, mental illness, and the struggle between righteousness and evil.

At the heart of the story is Trassie Conlee’s fight to protect her vulnerable brother Neelus and her family home from their malevolent cousin Dinzie Conlee.

This haunting tale steeped in folklore and Irish myth imparts gritty realism to today’s modern audiences.

This is a must-see for fans of Irish theatre, fans of John B. Keane, or indeed for anyone who appreciates powerful storytelling performed live on stage.

Ken remarks, “Our team of cast and crew at Tallaght Theatre are working hard to bring you this epic piece of drama by the wonderful J.B. Keane.”

Be sure not to miss this production of ‘Sharon’s Grave’; tickets for 12 and 15 euro can be booked online at Eventbrite, or you can call 086 2438631.

