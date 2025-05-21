Search
Man (21) kicked teenager off an e-scooter and then punched him
Echo StaffMay 21, 2025 12:10 pm

A man kicked a teenager off an e-scooter then punched him several times on a busy Dublin street, a court has heard, reports Eimear Dodd.

Graham Kinsella (21) of Liscarne Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 2 pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on May 19, 2024. He was on Wednesday handed a sentence of two years, with the final six months suspended on strict conditions.

