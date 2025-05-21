‘It means everything’ to be playing in Champions League showdown

Katie McCabe will be hoping that the Gunners can lift the Women’s Champions League Trophy on Saturday

KATIE McCabe will be aiming to become the fourth Irish woman to pick up a Champions League winners medal for Arsenal.

McCabe from Kilnamanagh will play in one of her biggest games in her career when the Gunners square up to Barcelona in Estádio José Alvalad, Lisbon.

Three Irish players were in that winning side – Emma Byrne (who is part of Ward’s Ireland coaching team), Ciara Grant and Yvonne Treacy.

“It means everything to be playing in the final,” McCabe said this week.

“For sure it’s one of my biggest games. I had amazing moments at international level qualifying for the World Cup, the first game at the World Cup, creating history with my national team, but from a club point of view this is the big one.

“From growing up watching the men’s Champions League final to playing in it and representing the club.

‘Seeing them winning it back in 2007 – for it to be an 18 year wait, the fans have been waiting so long, the club has been waiting so long.

“It’s going to be here on Saturday, it’s pretty surreal, but for us we just really need to enjoy it and stay present in the moment.

The Gunners booked their place in the final when they staged a brilliant fightback after beating Real Madrid 3-0 after losing 2-0 in the first leg.

TAGS Sport