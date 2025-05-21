Rovers moving in the right direction following Pat’s win

SHAMROCK Rovers will be looking to maintain their good run of form in the Airtricity League when they travel to the Brandywell to take on Derry City.

A 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night in Tallaght Stadium to move them five clear of Derry City who occupy second place.

Derry will be eager to get a win here as Rovers, if they get the right result could go eight points clear after winning their last four games.

Rovers impressed on Monday night with Michael Noonan opening the scoring before Graham Burke bagged two goals.

Substitute Aaron Greene, only on the pitch 90 seconds, sealed a great result when he came of the bench to shoot low into the bottom corner of the Pat’s net.

The result was St Pat’s heaviest defeat since Stephen Kenny took over as manager of the team and their third derby defeat in 24 days.

Pat’s will also be anxious to get back to winning ways when they face Waterford in Richmond Park.

Pat’s do have injury concerns over the availability of Chris Forrester, Kian Leavy and Romal Palmer all injured.

