Blanchardstown District Court

Man (46) applied with a false no claims bonus

Maurice GarveyJanuary 28, 2026 8:27 am

A MAN who applied to his insurance company with a false no claims bonus document was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mindia Bolchcsvili (46), with an address of the Hazel Hotel, Monastervin, Kildare, appeared before court pleading guilty to the charge.

Garda Thomas Campbell, Ronanstown Garda Station, told the court that on October 9, 2024, gardai were alerted to a case of fraud in relation to the application of a false no claims bonus document with Liberty Insurance.

Liberty informed gardai about the false document.

Mr Bolchcsvili, a Georgian national living in Ireland for three years, appeared in court with his daughter who acted as a translator for him.

Defence counsel said his client believed it was a genuine document and understands now that it was not.

There was no loss to the insurance company. The premium was quoted at €600.

Judge Áine Clancy said Bolchcsvili not understanding it was a fake document was a “pathetic excuse.”

“It was a dishonest offence, regardless of where he is from, that is no excuse. He obtained false documents from someone who is not an insurance company.” Said Judge Clancy.

Bolchcsvili was fined €750 and given 12 months to pay.

Funded by The Local Courts Reporting Sceheme

