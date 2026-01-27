Significant flooding across South Dublin

Clean up operations are still underway after sections of the Dodder River burst its banks following heavy rain from Storm Chandra.

Grange Park Road and Dodder Park Road in Rathfarnham are still closed this Tuesday evening due to major flooding that also saw sections of the M50 closed between Firhouse and Dundrum, with homes in Whitechurch and Kilinarden also flooded.

A Status Yellow Wind warning for Storm Chandra was issued for county Dublin for Tuesday, January 27, however the forecasted rainfall for the county fell just below the threshold for any flood warning to be issued.

Approximately 20 homes flooded on Whitechurch Road due to the Whitechurch River overtopping and a home in Kilinarden was flooded due to “runoff from the mountainside”, according to the council.

Significant flooding occurred early on Tuesday morning on Nutgrove Avenue and Loreto Park, while parts of Woodside Estate, Coolamber Park, Ballyboden Road and Templeogue Road were also flooded.

Significant power outages have also occurred across the county from Storm Chandra, with 1,788 residents affected on Tuesday afternoon in Palmerstown.

Labour climate spokesperson and TD for Dublin South West Ciarán Ahern has expressed his devastation to see the flooding and criticised the government for delays to the Whitechurch flood alleviation scheme.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but families have been scrambling to save their possessions as floodwater came up through their floorboards,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the Whitechurch flood alleviation scheme commenced construction approximately three years ago, yet it is still not completed.

“Works for this OPW project have been met with a number of delays of preventable delays,” Deputy Ahern continued.

“It beggars that the Minister for the OPW would not prioritise such projects when we know the real risk of flooding to communities in this area.”

A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place until 11pm on Tuesday, January 27, and Met Éireann have warned that flood risks may last until the weekend due to saturated soils, overflowing rivers and slow drainage.

South Dublin County Council have issued an update on the flooding and clean up operations, saying they are working alongside crews from neighbouring local authorities “to alleviate flooding, protect homes, and assist with clean-up operations”.

“As water levels recede, crews continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety,” they said.

“Residents are advised to avoid flooded roads and not attempt to drive or walk through floodwater.”