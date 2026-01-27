Tallaght Athletes Taste Success

Tallaght athletes tasted success at Day 1 of the Dublin Juvenile Indoors Championships and at the recent Leinster Master Cross Country Championships.

Indeed, the young Tallaght athletes displayed their talents at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown on Sunday last where Beauty Ikpefua topped the podium in the U18 girls shot putt final with a best throw of 11.87m, and she finished 5th in the 200m final with a time of 27.83.

Mason Mitchell was another to top the podium after he posted a leap of 5.69m in the U16 long jump, and he finished 4th in the 200m final with a time of 24.85, and Brendan Solarin topped the podium in the U19 boys long jump with a best jump of 5.06m.

In a very close finish to the U18 boys 200m final Abdullahi Adeleke recorded a new personal best timer of 22.74 for silver, and Gabriella Azeez recorded a time of 26.88 for bronze in the U18 girls 200m final.

Daniel Thomas made the U18 200m final where he recorded a time of 24.71 for 5th, while Matilda Porcu recorded a time of 27.57 when 5th in the girls U19 final.

Olivia Mc Dermott was another to reach a final, finishing 8th in the U15 60m hurdles with a time of 10.93, while Katriel Fernandes recorded a time of 10.30 when 6th in the U16 60m hurdles final.

Eva Halpin recorded a time of 11.57 when 3rd in her heat of the U13 60m hurdles, while Noah Halpin recorded a time of 28.43 in his U17 200m heat, and in the U19 60m heats Franklin Onwuzulumba recorded a time of 24.38, while Ciara Masoed recorded a time of 30.64.

The previous Saturday week at the Leinster Masters Cross Country Championships in Carlow, Sharon Tighe ran a brilliant race to win an individual bronze medal in the F55 category and picked up a gold Inter County medal as a scoring member on the Dublin team, and Gerry woods also picked up n Inter County gold medal on the Dublin M65 winning team, while Jack Tyreell and Pauline Madden both ran well in their categories.