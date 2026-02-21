Search
Man (50s) in critical condition following alleged assault in Clondalkin
Gardai at the scene in Lealand in Bawnogue this morning

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 21, 2026 3:58 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Clondalkin that left a man in critical condition on Saturday.

A man in his 50s is in James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown after the alleged incident at 8am on Saturday morning.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the assault.

She is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Lealand Road between 7.30am and 8.30am, and who may have any information about the incident, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

