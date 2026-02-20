Search
Man who attempted to break into parked car is fined €750
Blanchardstown District Court

Maurice GarveyFebruary 20, 2026 3:34 pm

A MAN who attempted to break into a parked car in Lucan was fined €750 at Blanchardstown District Court.

Shane Comerford (34), with an address of  Meile an Rí, Balgaddy, Lucan, appeared before court, pleading guilty to the charge.

Garda Gary McCallon told the court that gardai responded to a call of a male attempting to open the front doors of a parked car on Moy Glas Chase, Lucan, on June 26, 2020. Gardai arrived at the scene and conveyed the accused, Mr Comerford, to Lucan Garda Station where he was charged. The court heard Comerford has 47 previous convictions, including a number of theft offences.

Defence counsel said at the time of the offence, their client was homeless and in the throes of addiction to crack cocaine, heroin and tablets.

Since the incident, his client has “turned his life around”, is working in fulltime employment, has three kids, and has not come to garda attention.

Judge Mark O’Connell noted the guilty plea and the mitigation, but also that it was a “very serious” offence, fining Comerford €750 with three months to pay and taking all other matters into account.

