Man (53) charged after producing a knife during the course of fight

A BALLYFERMOT man appeared before court charged with producing a knife during the course of a fight at a West Dublin school.

Derek O’Driscoll (53), Croftwood Park, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with producing a knife in a manner likely to intimidate another person, on September 2, 2025.

Mr O’Driscoll is also charged with assaulting the injured party.

Garda Ciara Galvin told the court that Mr O’Driscoll was arrested at 11.59pm on September 2 at Clondalkin Garda Station. Garda Galvin had no objection to bail, subject to a number of conditions, including that the defendant stay away from the school and have no contact with the alleged injured party and alleged witnesses.

Mr O’Driscoll was also ordered to sign on at his local garda station on Monday and Friday.

Judge David McHugh remanded Mr O’Driscoll on bail to appear before the court again in November for DPP’s directions on the charges.

Mr O’Driscoll has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

