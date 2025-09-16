Search
Motorist was disqualified from driving for 3 years
Tallaght District Court

Maurice GarveySeptember 16, 2025 9:51 am

A MOTORIST who was reported to gardai by members of the public, was disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Victor Scoletchi (23), with an address of Knocklyon Park, Knocklyon, appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with section 4(4)(a) & (5) of the Road Traffic Act 2010.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Garda Alan O’Brien told the court that on October 19, 2024, gardai were informed of a vehicle “swerving” in the vicinity of Ballyboden Road, Dublin 16.

Mr Scoletchi was stopped and appeared “highly intoxicated”, was then arrested and brought to Terenure Garda station.

Within three hours of driving, a breath test found a concentration of 70 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence solicitor John O’Leary said his client is from Moldova and living in Ireland for six years.

Mr O’Leary said his client had family issues at the time, has apologised and was co-operative with gardai.

His client has worked in factories, is not working at the moment but is “hoping to work next week.”

Judge Patricia McNamara took into account the guilty plea and left the disqualification at three years.

“You were well above the maximum reading, members of the public had to report your driving to gardai,” said Judge McNamara.

Mr Scoletchi was fined €650 and given five months to pay, with a fixed recognisance of €200.

