Man arrested after suspicious device deemed non-viable in Liffey Valley

A MAN in his 30s was arrested after a suspicious device was deemed non-viable during an incident near the bus terminal outside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardai were alerted to the incident and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested.

There were traffic restrictions in the area during the incident with firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght attending while an ambulance from Blanchardstown also responded to the incident.

A cordon was put in place around the area which was subsequently lifted when the device was deemed non-viable.

A statement released by gardai said: ‘Gardaí were alerted to a suspect device in the Clondalkin, Dublin 22 area this evening, Wednesday 18th March 2026, at approximately 7.20pm.

‘A cordon was put in place around the area and the services of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was requested.

‘The EOD team attended the scene. The device was deemed non-viable and the cordon was subsequently lifted.

‘A male (aged in his 30’s) was arrested under public order legislation and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin area’.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

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