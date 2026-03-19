Olaniyan wins debut pro fight in 59 seconds

ADAM Olaniyan paid a visit to his old Jobstown Boxing Club following his debut professional win last weekend in the 3Arena.

Boxing on the undercard of WBA Super Featherweight Champion Antony Cacace, Olaniyan dominated in his pro debut coming up against Jan Bezouska whom he dominated over the brief 59 second fight.

A native of Jobstown, Olaniyan spoke of the victory after the fight.

“It was great, the full arena, my family and friends. It was emotional walking to the ring but it is what I was born to do. On the stoppage, you couldn’t ask for any better but I’m looking to progress and go bigger and better in the future.”

“I don’t think anyone in the world has seen what I’m capable of. I think the possibilities are endless.”

His coach Paul Stevenson at Everton Red Triangle was also happy with the performance of his new protege.

“I was very impressed with him, it was a great night to have it for him. I liked the opponent. He came out to fight. It was over quickly but Adam was graceful, accurate and when the man rushed him picked clean shots and done what he should do which was get him out of there quick.”

Olaniyan touched on the mentality headed into the contest.

“No nerves, I wasn’t really too nervous because I knew what had gone into the training. We left nothing to chance so there was nothing to be nervous about.”

After visiting Jobstown on Monday, Olaniyan has since returned to Liverpool where he begins a fight camp for his second professional bout.

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