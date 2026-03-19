Peas held to a draw with Bohs in league opener

PEAMOUNT United kicked off their 2026 league campaign with a draw at home to Bohemians in a game that finished 2-2.

Peamount threatened early on with Aoife Murphy O’Connor drawing a good save from Bohemians keeper Rachael Kelly with a shot from outside the box.

Bohemians would be the side to break the deadlock however after Peamount failed to effectively clear a cross that had been floated in.

Sarah McKevitt latched onto the loose ball and drilled a shot into the bottom left hand corner to break the deadlock and hand the visitors the lead.

Bohs would nearly double their lead just minutes later after a header from a corner kick was cleared off the line by Meabh Russell, starting at right back she kept her side in the game with the goal line clearance.

It was 1-0 at the interval.

Peamount would start the second half off with a bang however with Sorcha Melia scoring for the side in the 49th minute.

Melia was put through on goal after an excellent assist from Eleanor Ryan Doyle, her pass carved open the Bohemians defence and Melia did well to keep her composure to make the game 1-1.

Frustrations would be high just minutes later however as a botched Peamount pass resulted in Bohemians being gifted a one on one with the goalkeeper with Sarah McKevitt again making no mistakes in front of goal.

Peamount would end up getting something from the game however, a free kick from Eleanor Ryan Doyle forced a save from Rachael Kelly in the 72nd minute and Mary Phillips would be on hand to poke over the rebound to ensure that Peamount earned a point from their first game of the season.

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