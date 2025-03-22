Man arrested as over €540,000 of drugs seized in Clondalkin

A man was arrested in Clondalkin on Friday as Gardaí searched a residence and found over €547,000 worth of drugs.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in West Dublin, local uniform members and plain clothes Gardaí from DMR West got a warrant to search a residence in Clondalkin yesterday, February 21, at approximately 7:30pm.

In the search, Gardaí discovered approximately €424,200 worth of cocaine and €123,000 worth of MDMA (Ecstasy) with a total estimated street value of approximately €547,200, analysis pending.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for misuse of drugs and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

“The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels—international, national, and local—involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale, and supply of controlled drugs,” said Gardaí in a statement.