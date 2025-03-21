Wind from gorse fire driving smoke across area

YOU may be wondering what the smell of smoke is in the air over South Dublin this afternoon.

A gorse fire on the Dublin Mountains is driving smoke in an easterly direction across the city as far as Lucan.

Residents, in Tallaght, Clondalkin, Citywest and surrounding areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Dense smoke could be seen blowing from the mountains from early morning and firefighters are currently still at the scene.

“Firefighters from Rathfarnham and Dun Laoghaire Fire stations are on the scene in Glencullen at the Dublin mountains gorse fire,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“An easterly wind is driving smoke across the city as far as Lucan. If affected close windows and doors.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to the gorse fire at the Dublin Mountains last night.

“Two fire engines remained on the scene overnight and the fire is causing a haze on nearby roads.

“Rain is expected later and will help extinguish the fire,” added Dublin Fire Brigade.