Search
Wind from gorse fire driving smoke across area
The gorse fire on the Dublin Mountains

Wind from gorse fire driving smoke across area

William O ConnorMarch 21, 2025 3:42 pm

YOU may be wondering what the smell of smoke is in the air over South Dublin this afternoon.

A gorse fire on the Dublin Mountains is driving smoke in an easterly direction across the city as far as Lucan.

Residents, in Tallaght, Clondalkin, Citywest and surrounding areas are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Dense smoke could be seen blowing from the mountains from early morning and firefighters are currently still at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of the gorse fire in Glencullen. Photos Dublin Fire Brigade

“Firefighters from Rathfarnham and Dun Laoghaire Fire stations are on the scene in Glencullen at the Dublin mountains gorse fire,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“An easterly wind is driving smoke across the city as far as Lucan. If affected close windows and doors.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to the gorse fire at the Dublin Mountains last night.

“Two fire engines remained on the scene overnight and the fire is causing a haze on nearby roads.

“Rain is expected later and will help extinguish the fire,” added Dublin Fire Brigade.

Read More


Corfheile na Scoileanna sing out the tunes at annual event

Clondalkin

“As their band teacher, I couldn’t be more proud of their dedication and hard work,” beams Sinead McCabe, teacher at St Joseph’s...

This weeks front pages – March 20, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

Gardai seize 29 vehicles as part of investigation into organised crime

Latest

GARDAI seized up to 29 vehicles on Thursday, March 20, as part of a major ongoing investigation into an organised crime group...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST