Logistics firm recogonised with AWS Horizon Award

Neil Morris, AWS Ireland Country Lead, Keith Young, MD, ATC Logistics, Niamh Gallagher, Director of Infrastructure Public Policy EMEA, AWS, and Alan Young, Founder, ATC Logistics, recipients of this year’s AWS Ireland Horizon Award

ATC Logistics has won the 2025 AWS Ireland Horizon Award in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to employment, international service expansion, and for helping to elevate Ireland’s reputation as a world-leading location for cloud infrastructure.

Founded in 1979, ATC Logistics has transformed from a family business into a global leader in data centre operations management. Headquartered in Baldonnell, ATC Logistics provides comprehensive B2B solutions for data centre operations, including secure transport services, installation management, decommissioning expertise, and data centre relocation solutions.

ATC Managing Director, Keith Young said: “The Horizon Award is tremendous recognition for the ATC team and their dedication to excellence in logistics and supply chain operations.

‘Working closely with AWS has helped us transform from a local Irish business into an international player, while staying true to our core values of reliability and customer focus.”

Now in its third year, the award was presented by Neil Morris, AWS Ireland Country Lead, at an AWS Business Breakfast in Dublin.

The event brought together a range of companies, service providers, and stakeholders to discuss Ireland’s cloud infrastructure industry.

The event featured insights from Barry Cowen MEP, Muireann Lynch, Senior Research Officer at Economic and Social Research Institute, and Jenny Melia, Executive Director of Enterprise Ireland.

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion, “Irish Cloud Ecosystem Firms and the AI Infrastructure of the Future”, which examined Ireland’s evolving role in global data centre infrastructure as AI investments surge worldwide.

Enterprise Ireland’s Jenny Melia provided perspective on the broader impact of data centre investment in Ireland over the years, stating: “Over a short space of time, the data centre sector has become a significant part of Ireland’s economy.

Using the skills that they have developed on Irish projects, many of these data centre firms have gone on to expand their business internationally.”

Neil Morris, Country Lead for AWS in Ireland, emphasised the importance of firms like ATC Logistics: “Irish companies have shown themselves to be innovative and willing to adapt, take risks, and grow as the industry changes.

The data centre suppliers, which we recognise through the Horizon Award, have been pivotal in helping to establish Ireland as a world-leading location for cloud infrastructure.”

In Ireland, AWS employs over 4,200 employees directly, and around 6,500 people in total across Amazon and AWS. According to Indecon International Economic Consultants, there are also more than 3,000 working for AWS suppliers and sub-contractors.

These numbers reflect real opportunities for professionals in Ireland’s growing tech sector.

AWS investment has enabled over 500 homegrown suppliers to expand and grow in Ireland and abroad.

This includes major construction contractors, mechanical and electrical suppliers, professional services and a wide range of logistics services provided by local businesses.

By working with AWS, many companies have been able to develop specialist, world-leading expertise, meaning those Irish firms are now market leaders in providing materials and services to data centres globally.

In 2023, contracts won by suppliers and subcontractors to AWS, for the development of cloud infrastructure overseas, increased to an estimated €240 million.

That figure is forecasted to rise further over the remainder of the decade.