Three years jail for man who assaulted neighbour in supermarket car park
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Echo StaffMarch 21, 2025 1:11 pm

A man has been jailed for three years for assaulting his neighbour in a supermarket carpark leaving him with a broken nose, a fractured eye socket and nerve damage, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Stephen McKeever (49) of Errigal Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to the man in the carpark of SuperValu Walkinstown on November 22, 2023. A charge of threatening to kill or cause serious harm was taken into consideration.

