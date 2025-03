“THIS is quite a special song to me as it is dedicated to my daughter Sita, who passed away last year,” explains Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson.

‘Chocolate Full of Lies’ is the third of twelve singles Acko is planning to release this year.

