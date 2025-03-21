Search
The Goose and the Common
Protest Karaoke in Gallery 2 Photo by Kevin Collins

The Goose and the Common

Ryan ButlerMarch 21, 2025 12:44 pm

ARRAY Collective presents ‘The Goose and the Common,’ a new exhibition commissioned by Rua Red. Upending the language of protest, surveillance, defence, and displacement, the collective invites the viewer to journey through a series of spaces where organising and collaboration are encouraged.

As we find ourselves in this polemic moment of “ussuns” vs. “themmuns,” it is important that we continue to find our voices and make noise. It’s equally important to recognise those who are restricted from speaking up and how acts of solidarity exist beyond the streets.

Read More


Nature on our doorsteps: An Sabhaircín, the Primrose

Arts & Culture

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the...

Local history with Monica McGill: The present re-vitalisation of the Irish language is growing locally

Echo Rewind

Trending: Irish cultureRecently, interest in all things Irish seems to be increasing, both at home and abroad. Subscribe for as little as...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST