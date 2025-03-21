ARRAY Collective presents ‘The Goose and the Common,’ a new exhibition commissioned by Rua Red. Upending the language of protest, surveillance, defence, and displacement, the collective invites the viewer to journey through a series of spaces where organising and collaboration are encouraged.

As we find ourselves in this polemic moment of “ussuns” vs. “themmuns,” it is important that we continue to find our voices and make noise. It’s equally important to recognise those who are restricted from speaking up and how acts of solidarity exist beyond the streets.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept