Man charged with criminal damage to car following dispute with youths

A MAN who was charged with criminal damage to a car following a dispute with youths was fined and received a suspended sentence at Tallaght District Court.

Niall Keogan (57), Landscape Crescent, Rathfarnham, appeared before Tallaght District Court, pleading guilty.

The charge relates to an incident on June 6, 2022, at Landscape Park, Rathfarnham, where Mr Keogan, was accused of causing damage to a black BMW 520 with two teenage males inside the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Evan Foley said there was a “strong element of provocation” for his client in relation to the incident, which stemmed from a year in which he was “terrorised.”

Mr Foley said his client, a working family man with no previous convictions “wasn’t thinking straight as a result of this provocation” and accepts that he should have contacted gardai instead of taking matters into his own hands.

“He has never been before the courts before, had a clean record until this incident,” said Mr Foley.

The court heard Mr Keogan works in the corporate industry, volunteers with his local church, is involved with a local football club, has two kids in college and a wife with a disability.

State solicitor Brian Coveney stated there was evidence at a previous hearing the week before which made reference to two juveniles, fireworks and banging of a window.

Judge Patrica McNamara noted the victim impact statement handed to the court by the two young boys who were in the car at the time, one who just turned 16, and that is was “very traumatic” for them.

The owner of the car made a statement in which he said he felt under threat and was concerned that Mr Keogan “will do something like this once again.”

Judge McNamara was satisfied Mr Keogan used “something other than a tennis racket, something like a baseball bat” to attack the vehicle.

“It was pre-meditated, you smashed the car, the two lads were inside, they must have been terrified to come out, they were asking for their mothers” said Judge McNamara.

The court heard adults arrived to the scene and Mr Keogan “walked off.”

Mr Coveney said the owner of the BMW saw his premium rise following the damage, a total figure of €900 was cited.

Judge McNamara noted Mr Keogan has no previous, is an upstanding member of the community, works in corporate, has a family, but is concerned that “this could happen again – given the lack of control over your emotions.”

Mr Keogan was ordered to avoid avoidable contact with the injured parties.

Judge McNamara imposed a 10-month sentence suspended for a period of 12 months and fined Mr Keogan €900, which he agreed to pay by Tuesday.

