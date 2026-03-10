Personal loans can be a useful way to fund major expenses — but the overall cost depends on where you borrow and the interest rate you agree to pay.

At this time of year, many households are planning home improvements, booking holidays, consolidating existing debts, or upgrading their car.

It may be tempting to choose the quickest or most convenient option but failing to shop around can prove costly over the life of a loan.

To assess the local market, we examined the cost of borrowing €10,000 over three years and €25,000 over five years from lenders serving the Clondalkin area.

Our analysis indicates that Tower Credit Union is among the most competitive lenders locally, with loans over €10,000 available at 6.25% (6.43% APR), positioning it as a strong-value option in this comparison.

By contrast, rates from AIB (8.95% APR) and Bank of Ireland (8.3% APR) are higher. The small difference can translate into substantial savings over the lifetime of a loan.

On larger amounts such as €25,000 over five years, even a modest rate gap can mean paying considerably less in total interest.

That said, interest rate should not be the only factor considered. Repayment flexibility, eligibility criteria, approval times and any additional charges can all affect the overall value of a loan.

The Annual Percentage Rate remains the most reliable way to compare products, as it reflects the total cost of borrowing.

The key message for consumers is clear: compare carefully before committing. In this review of lenders serving the Clondalkin area, Tower Credit Union stands out on value.

However, taking time to assess the full terms and ensuring repayments fit comfortably within your budget will always be the smartest financial decision.