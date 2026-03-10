Search
Former TD Gino makes surprise return to politics

James Roulston MooneyMarch 10, 2026 1:36 pm

Former TD Gino Kenny will make a surprise return to electoral politics in April when he undertakes the “privilege” of representing Clondalkin as a councillor once more.

Kenny will take on the role of councillor for the Clondalkin local electoral area once more as People Before Profit’s successor to Darragh Adelaide, who resigned from his role in South Dublin for personal reasons.

