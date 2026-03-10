All-weather pitches ‘desperately needed’
More all-weather pitches in Lucan are “so desperately needed” to deal with the demand from clubs due to poor weather and the limited options available.
Calls have been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan to provide clubs and groups with another facility for use all through the year.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Passion for making South Dublin a better placeNews
South Dublin County Council won Council of the Year at the 2026 LAMA All-Ireland Community and Council Awards on Saturday at the...
6.460 homes affected by power outagesNews
Power outages in Clondalkin and Tallaght across the weekend affected almost 6,500 ESB customers across the South Dublin region.Approximately 6,460 homes in...
Caught with mobile and balloon in hand while drivingLucan
A MAN caught with a mobile phone in one hand and a balloon in the other while driving, was fined and disqualified...
Tenancy warnings issued due to anti-social behaviour incidentsLucan
Several families in Balgaddy were requested to attend investigation meetings and issued with tenancy warnings as work to decrease anti-social behaviour continues.A...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.