All-weather pitches ‘desperately needed’

There is huge demand for Airlie Park in Lucan due to the shorter evenings and bad weather recently

More all-weather pitches in Lucan are “so desperately needed” to deal with the demand from clubs due to poor weather and the limited options available.

Calls have been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan to provide clubs and groups with another facility for use all through the year.