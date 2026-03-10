Search
All-weather pitches ‘desperately needed’
There is huge demand for Airlie Park in Lucan due to the shorter evenings and bad weather recently

James Roulston MooneyMarch 10, 2026 12:54 pm

More all-weather pitches in Lucan are “so desperately needed” to deal with the demand from clubs due to poor weather and the limited options available.

Calls have been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan to provide clubs and groups with another facility for use all through the year.

