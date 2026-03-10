Search
Two historic cottages ‘rot in broad daylight’
Workers clearing the ground around the cottages

Two historic cottages ‘rot in broad daylight’

Ellen GoughMarch 10, 2026 12:31 pm

There are calls for urgent repairs to the roofs of two historic cottages in Tallaght, before they “rot in broad daylight”.

The pair of semi-detached, derelict cottages – 10 and 11 Old Bawn Road – were sold in August 2025 on the private market “well in excess” of their asking price of €595,000.

