Cottages go ‘sale agreed’ for over half a million euro

Alessia MicalizziAugust 5, 2025 11:32 am

Two historic Tallaght cottages have gone sale agreed in the private market “well in excess” of the asking price of €595,000 with the agent emphasising “obvious apartment development potential.”.

Numbers 10 and 11 Old Bawn Road are two 3-bedroom semi-detached cottages that were left vacant for over five years.

