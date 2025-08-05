Cottages go ‘sale agreed’ for over half a million euro
Two historic Tallaght cottages have gone sale agreed in the private market “well in excess” of the asking price of €595,000 with the agent emphasising “obvious apartment development potential.”.
Numbers 10 and 11 Old Bawn Road are two 3-bedroom semi-detached cottages that were left vacant for over five years.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
