Search
Caught driving Romanian car with a Romanian insurance policy
Tallaght District Court

Caught driving Romanian car with a Romanian insurance policy

Echo StaffAugust 6, 2025 8:30 am

A MAN who wishes to become a taxi driver escaped disqualification for driving without an Irish insurance policy at Tallaght District Court.

Vasile Negru (54), Tara Crescent, Firhouse, was stopped by gardai on the Firhouse Road on March 19, 2024.

Read More


Outstanding results and achievements by WALK graduates

Tallaght

The WALKways Programme at TUH continues to make a meaningful impact by supporting people with disabilities to gain valuable work experience and...

FoodCloud redistributed over 330 million meals since 2013

Tallaght

TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud has redistributed the equivalent of 330 million meals since 2013.According to the non-profit’s latest financial report, between 2013 and 2024,...

Glenville celebrates All-Ireland pitch and putt champions

Tallaght

A pitch and putt club celebrated its legacy this week unveiling two tribute photographs of their two late All-Ireland champions.Members of Glenville...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST