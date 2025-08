A pitch and putt club celebrated its legacy this week unveiling two tribute photographs of their two late All-Ireland champions.

Members of Glenville Pitch and Putt club on Kiltipper Road, Leo O’Reilly and Peggy Campbell were All Ireland champions in 1979 and 2001 respectively.

