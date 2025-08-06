Search
Desperately seeking an answer about her daughter’s death
Amelia Belle Ferguson was out hiking when she collapsed

Desperately seeking an answer about her daughter’s death

Alessia MicalizziAugust 6, 2025 8:56 am

A heartbroken mother from Firhouse organised a protest at the Department of Health seeking answers about the care her daughter received last year before she died.

Amelia Belle Ferguson, who had a congenital heart condition, died on June 13, 2024, after a medical emergency while she was away in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

