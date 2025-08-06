Desperately seeking an answer about her daughter’s death
A heartbroken mother from Firhouse organised a protest at the Department of Health seeking answers about the care her daughter received last year before she died.
Amelia Belle Ferguson, who had a congenital heart condition, died on June 13, 2024, after a medical emergency while she was away in the Connemara Gaeltacht.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
FoodCloud redistributed over 330 million meals since 2013Tallaght
TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud has redistributed the equivalent of 330 million meals since 2013.According to the non-profit’s latest financial report, between 2013 and 2024,...
Local Faces: Mary KeoghTallaght
Tallaght woman Mary Keogh is an extremely important figure in the world of international mediation, writes Ken Doyle.Mary’s younger years were spent...
Pencil-style bollards and raised zebra crossings improve schools’ safetyTallaght
Road safety was improved outside two schools in Tallaght while parents of Scoil Santain renewed their call for a safer crossing at...
Petition plans cancelled after threats to Citywest centreTallaght
A PETITION pop-up table planned for Citywest Shopping Centre by a group of residents opposed to the sale of Citywest Hotel, was...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.