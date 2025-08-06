New commissioner well suited to the role

Newly announced Garda Commissioner designate Justin Kelly, with Minister for Justice Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan at Government Buildings

The government have announced the current Deputy Commissioner Justin Kelly as the new Garda Commissioner.

He will take over the role from Commissioner Drew Harris, who is set to retire on September 1 this year.

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan, announced on Tuesday, July 29, that the government has appointed Justin Kelly to the post of Garda Commissioner for a term of five years.

“I am very pleased that the government has accepted my recommendation to appoint Justin Kelly,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“I am satisfied that Justin Kelly is both qualified and particularly well suited to the role of Commissioner given his extensive leadership experience over the last 30 years in some of the most challenging issues facing An Garda Síochána including national security, domestic and sexual violence, and organised crime.”

From Dublin, Deputy Commissioner Kelly has more than 30 years policing experience and was appointed to his current role as Deputy Commissioner Security, Strategy and Governance in October 2024.

He has a strong background, both academically and in operational policing, particularly in relation to combatting organised crime groups and safeguarding the security of the State.

He began his career in 1992, rising through the ranks as a uniformed garda, sergeant and inspector in Clondalkin, Blanchardstown and Tallaght in Dublin.

He was previously Detective Superintendent, Garda National Protective Services Bureau, as well as a Detective Inspector, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and was seconded to work for the United Nations in Bosnia Herzegovina in 2001, where he worked monitoring and building the capacity of local law enforcement.

From 2020 to 2022 he was Detective Chief Superintendent, leading the Operational Counter-Terrorism Unit, the Special Detective Unit.

In his previous role, as Assistant Commissioner, Serious and Organised Crime, he was responsible for leading the national policing response in areas of drugs and organised crime, cybercrime, economic crime, immigration and crimes against vulnerable persons.

He was the strategic lead for the development of capacity and organisational policy in areas connected with serious crime investigation.

“I know Justin is fully committed to providing a high visibility, highly trusted policing service to the public in keeping with the Garda mission of Keeping People Safe,” Minister O’Callaghan stated.