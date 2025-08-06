Kicking up a racket for tennis courts in the park

There have been calls for tennis courts to be provided in parks in the Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard areas.

Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) said that many young people in his electoral area had asked him about providing such facilities.

At the July meeting of the South Central Area committee, Cllr Jackson called on Dublin City Council’s Parks Department to “look at the possibility of providing a tennis court or courts in the Ballyfermot/Cherry Orchard Area”.

“The area once had a thriving set of tennis courts in the Lawns Park but were removed in the early 1990s,” he said in his motion on Wednesday, July 16.

“I have had a number of adults and young people ask if we could provide such municipal facilities.”

Cllr Jackson welcomed the response from Cornelia Raftery, Executive Parks & landscape Officer, which read that the “matter is currently under consideration by the Park Service and a report will issue directly to the councillor”, adding that he hoped to see “some resolution in relation to that”.

